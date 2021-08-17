Bella Hadid Models A See-Through ‘Wet Look’ Mini Dress Inspired By Bodily Fluids.

In her most recent Instagram photo, Bella Hadid wore a see-through short dress.

On Sunday, the 24-year-old model uploaded a series of images of herself wearing a $2,840 Di Petsa “wet look” garment that has been praised by celebrities. Hadid accessorized her ensemble with Yeezy Foam Runners and gold jewelry, and her hair was fashioned in a sleek updo.

“Do you realize how much I adore you?” In the caption, Hadid wrote:

Hadid’s style and images drew acclaim from her fans.

Alana Pallister remarked, “Real-life angel right there.”

Lori Harvey replied with love eyes emojis, “Wow.”

Another Instagram user said, “I can’t bear your beauty Bella.”

Some others responded to her inquiry in the comments section.

“Do you realize how much I adore you?” Merhan Keller published an article. “Yes, we do!” says the narrator. “However, do you realize how much we adore you?” another observer inquired.

According to Page Six, the dress was made from dry, recycled mesh and appeared to be soaked as it was created utilizing designer Dimitra Petsa’s distinctive draping and stitching process.

Petsa said her wet-look collection was inspired by “the way we treat our bodily fluids,” according to the site.

The Greek designer and performance artist said of her work, “Our purpose in fashion is to allow people to be unashamedly wet.”

“We must cover our tears if we cry in public. If we have to nurse in public, we must do so discreetly. “Through our designs, we hope to de-stigmatize censorship and feelings of shame,” she stated. “I wanted to create a concept of a lady who is empowered by her wetness,” says the artist.

Petsa’s saturated looks are the outcome of her eco-feminist studies at Central Saint Martins in London, where she looked into the link between ocean pollution and cultural pressures to “pollute and sterilize our bodies, particularly our wetness.”

She explained, “By wearing a ‘wet look’ garment in public, you are letting go of guilt and embracing the ‘wet self’ and our wet feelings, considering nature as something of our own.”

Aside from Hadid, several other celebrities, including her sister Gigi Hadid, have worn Petsa’s unique line.

When Gigi photographed for her maternity image in August of last year, she donned a lengthier wet-look dress. The white dress clings to her tummy in the photo she published on Instagram, revealing her huge baby bump.

In the caption, she said, “[Growing] an angel :).”

According to Petsa’s Instagram, Megan Fox, Kylie Jenner, Yseult, FKA Twigs, Zerina Akers, Doja Cat, and Sza have all worn the line.

A "wet look" garment, according to the designer, may be worn "everywhere."