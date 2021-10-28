Bella Hadid gushes over her niece Khai, whom she refers to as her “greatest gift.”

Bella Hadid may be a jet-setting supermodel, but she’d rather be a “full-time auntie” to Gigi Hadid’s 13-month-old daughter Khai than be out on the road for photoshoots. She can’t get enough of the child, whom she refers to as “the greatest gift.” “I want to be with the baby, and I want to get up early and be there,” Bella said on E! Wednesday’s “Daily Pop.” “I never imagined I could be so happy in my life. She is the most precious gift. Our family has evolved in the best possible way.” “Are there any full-time aunties out there?” she joked, implying that she could spend all of her time with Khai.

It wasn’t the first time Bella declared her love for Khai to the entire globe. She shared a slew of photos of herself playing and spending time with her niece on her niece’s first birthday last month.

“Happy Birthday to the most precious gift our family has ever received…. I had no idea my heart could get that large!!!! “In the caption, she wrote:

“You make me happy when I’m sad and sad when I’m happy just by being alive. @gigihadid @zayn thank you for being my everlasting best buddy I can’t wait to watch you develop into the most perfect specimen of all.” Bella isn’t the only one who fantasizes about being a great aunt. Gigi, Khai’s mother, appears to be just as grateful for Bella’s presence in her daughter’s life. In a poignant letter for her 25th birthday, she even hailed her sister as “a forever defender” of her little bundle of joy.

She posted a wonderful photo of Bella holding young Khai and wrote in the caption, “@bellahadid: She’s my baby sister, but also a firecracker of a spiritual guardian and a lifetime protector as an auntie, and we honor you today and every day. I’m very proud of you for taking charge of your own development and fulfillment, and I’m confident that all you’ve built for yourself will bring you the joy and light you deserve this year!!!!! I’m looking forward to it. twenty-five! Every sun-lap makes me fall more in love with you.” Khai is Gigi’s daughter from her relationship with artist Zayn Malik. On September 20, 2020, she was born.