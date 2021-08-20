Bella Hadid and Dua Lipa Take A Bikini Vacation Together [Photos].

In Ibiza, Dua Lipa and Bella Hadid have been enjoying the ultimate life. The stunning couple appeared to be having a great time at the beach, showing their super-hot bodies in stylish pastel bikinis.

On Instagram, the “One Kiss” singer and her supermodel bestie shared multiple photos. Dua simply captioned the photographs “Love” when she posted them on Thursday.

The 25-year-old singer is seen in the first two photos soaking in the rays in a lilac metallic underwire bikini with a pastel skirt. She completed her beach ensemble with a trucker hat. Bella, on the other hand, wore a sunset-themed two-piece with a sarong, gold body chain, headgear, and a hefty platform sandal.

Anwar Hadid, the singer’s fiancé and Bella Hadid’s brother, who she has been dating since 2019, was also present. On his own account, he appeared in his girlfriend’s Instagram post and shared a shot of her walking by the sea.

Bella, a 24-year-old supermodel, released her own photographs on Instagram just hours after Dua did. Her post featured photos from a “ten-person dance party” with Dua, Rina Lipa, and other friends.

Dua had just released another set of swimsuit photos the day before. She’s pictured reclining by the pool in a crochet bikini with a rainbow theme and two flowers. Pink sunglasses and star-shaped earrings completed her ensemble.

Dua and Anwar have been dating for quite some time, and she recently opened up about their relationship in an interview with Rolling Stone, saying, “I’m incredibly comfortable in the relationship, more so than any others.”

After making their relationship public on Instagram, she told the magazine, “We have all these great memories and adventures, and if there’s something that we want to share together, then OK, that’s fun.”

“At the same time, we’re very private, and we’ll only show you what we want you to see.” It’s a delicate balancing act, trying to strike the perfect balance between being ecstatic and in love, and wanting to share it with others,” she explained.