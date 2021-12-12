Behind the scenes of the Mersey Tunnels, which are utilized by thousands of people every day.

Thousands of cars and trucks pass through the Mersey Tunnels every day, making it one of the city’s busiest roadways.

The subterranean path, on the other hand, is not your typical highway.

These crucial arteries, which are undoubtedly the most important stretch of road in the region, are still one of the city’s most astounding feats. They are a mix of solid engineering and modern technology that are arguably the most important stretch of road in the region.

Maintaining the three and a half mile passages is no easy feat, given that their creation was such a large-scale project completed for the first time almost a century ago.

As a result, every three weeks, when the dense flow of traffic slows down in the evening, a different type of activity goes into motion to ensure that the tunnels are ready to connect two of the region’s boroughs the next morning.

We get an up close glimpse of the tunnel’s intricacy and the scale of the operation that takes place throughout the night in a new behind-the-scenes video produced by the Liverpool City Region.

Every three weeks, one of the Queensway Tunnel tubes or one of the Kingsway Tunnel tubes is briefly closed for maintenance and cleaning.

This is accomplished by replacing 1,626 LED light fixtures in the older Queensway Tunnel with specialized technology such as a scissor lift.

The Kingways Tunnel, which will shortly have its 5,834 fluorescent tubes replaced with LED lights, is going through the same process.

The tunnels are kept in working order by a crew of 120 people who work in shifts, doing everything from cleaning the walls with a special wall washer to maintaining and repairing the road surface.

After fire and flood safe sections were built in the early 2000s to provide shelter for motorists in the event of a severe emergency, the tunnels are recognized as some of the safest in Europe.

Furthermore, the tunnel’s famous ventilation buildings are also grade II listed structures.

The tunnels are “some of the most significant,” according to Cllr Liam Robinson, the Liverpool City Region Combined Authority’s Transport portfolio holder.