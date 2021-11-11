Behati Prinsloo, Adam Levine’s model wife, wants five children: ‘We Want A Big Family.’

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo are planning to start a family.

Despite initially putting the brakes after receiving her second kid in 2018, the 33-year-old Namibian model told Entertainment Tonight that she wants to give her children — Gio Grace, 3, and Dusty Rose, 5 – Levine siblings.

“We’d always planned on getting another one. So I suppose I was like, ‘Don’t even think about it!’ for those two years when I had two babies under the age of two. But I also want five children, but don’t even consider it “ET spoke with Prinsloo. “‘Never say never,’ as the saying goes. We want a large family, but who knows, we’ll just have to wait and see what happens. What is going to happen, is going to happen. As a result, there are no limitations.” During the COVID-19 pandemic, Prinsloo revealed that she began seriously considering having another child with the Maroon 5 frontman, especially after witnessing her two girls’ “beautiful” interactions.

Prinsloo also revealed during a 2019 visit on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” that Levine wants five children, while she prefers three or four.

“Adam can’t have everything, you know… I’m transporting them, as you may know “At the time, she informed host Ellen DeGeneres.

When her husband appeared on Howard Stern’s SiriusXM show last year, he indicated that his wife had the last say when it comes to expanding their family. He won’t pressurize her into having another child if she isn’t ready.

In April 2020, Levine stated, “No, she is not now pregnant.” “She’d hit me in the [expletive]face if I asked her to have another baby right now because she’s not ready. We’re OK. We have two children.” For the time being, the musician and his wife consider Calirosa Tequila, their joint venture, to be their third child. Working with her husband has been “very pleasant,” according to Prinsloo. Prinsloo told ET that they’d always wanted to do something together, so starting a business was the obvious choice. While there are still some “kinks” to work out and more things to learn, the model and Levine are enjoying having a “creative outlet and creative control over things,” according to the model.