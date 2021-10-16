Before Wrexham’s FA Cup visit, Marine sends a message to Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

Marine manager Neil Young believes that the Hollywood takeover of FA Cup opponents Wrexham is ‘putting non-league football on the map,’ but he cautioned Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds that their project will take time.

In February, the superstar actors sealed the purchase of the National League club and promised to support the team’s return to the Football League.

Marine are three steps below Wrexham in the league table, but they face the Welsh club in the FA Cup final qualifying round on Saturday in Crosby.

After a remarkable FA Cup journey to the third round last season, when the eighth-tier team was eventually beaten by then Premier League leaders Tottenham Hotspur, the match is likely to be a sell-out.

The Washington Newsday quoted Young as saying: “Hopefully, this will be a new experience and memory.

“It’s inspiring to see people from Hollywood involved in non-league football for the right reasons, not just for the football club but also for the community.

“They are referring to Wrexham as a football club and its identity as a whole. They’re drawing huge numbers, more than 9,000, so it’s good for us all if another non-league club is doing well.

“It’s putting non-league football on the map, but I’m sure Wrexham don’t want to stay in it for long.”

During the summer, Wrexham persuaded League Two top scorer Paul Mullin to join them in the National League, as well as appointing former Bolton Wanderers boss Phil Parkinson.

Reynolds and McElhenney’s mission statement of reaching the Football League will not happen at the “flip of a switch,” according to ex-Chester manager Young.

“You’ve got a chance when you can sign the leading scorer in League Two!” Young joked.

Wrexham have recruited Paul Mullin and brought in Ben Tozer from Cheltenham Town, and everyone is expecting big things from them.

“However, this does not always occur. It takes time for everything. Unfortunately, we live in a society where everyone demands everything now, especially in football. But it’s not as simple as flipping a switch.

“In your league, there are another 19, 20 clubs attempting to do the same thing as you: win games, win the league, and go on an FA Cup run.

“It’s all about laying the foundation for the future. It isn’t something that happens once or twice.” The summary comes to a conclusion.”