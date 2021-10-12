Before William Shatner’s Blue Origin Space Flight, Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez hold hands.

Prior to William Shatner’s flight to space, Jeff Bezos and his partner Lauren Sánchez are spending time together in Texas.

The 51-year-old Emmy-winning journalist took to Instagram on Monday to share a snapshot of herself and the former Amazon CEO, 57, holding hands after arriving in Texas for the billionaire’s aerospace business Blue Origin’s forthcoming launch. When Shatner, 90, joins three crewmates aboard Blue Origin’s New Shepard spaceship, he will become the oldest person to launch into space.

In the caption, she wrote, “Boots on the ground in Texas for @blueorigin launch.” “I can’t wait!” says the narrator. In July, Sánchez visited the state to commemorate Bezos’ successful trip to orbit, which was Blue Origin’s first space flight with humans on board.

“I wasn’t nervous at all, but my family was, and it was really wonderful to get hugged by them once we landed, especially my kids and Lauren,” he added at the time of his girlfriend, with whom he went public in 2019.

The couple arrived in Texas this week after Shatner’s space trip was postponed by a day, according to Blue Origin. The launch was originally set for Tuesday, but it had to be postponed owing to inclement weather.

“We are postponing the #NS18 launch goal to Wednesday, October 13 due to anticipated winds in West Texas,” Blue Origin said on Twitter, adding that liftoff was tentatively slated for 8:30 a.m. local time.

The “Star Trek” star said he was “disappointed” with the timetable change during a Monday interview on “Good Morning America,” but added that he feels it will be worth the wait.

He expressed his disappointment, saying, “I was building up the passionate response, and now we have to wait another day.” “But it’s well worth the effort. What does a day look like when we’re set to go on this incredible adventure?” Shatner will be joined on the NS-18 mission by Audrey Powers, Blue Origin’s vice president of mission and flight operations, as well as crew members Chris Boshuizen and Glen de Vries.

The actor earlier stated in a statement, "I've heard about space for a long time now." "I'm taking advantage of the opportunity to experience it firsthand. What a miracle it was." Shatner is well aware of the dangers of space travel. He confesses to being "terrified" while speaking at a New York Comic-Con panel last week. He was cited as saying, "I'm Captain Kirk, and I'm frightened of traveling into space."