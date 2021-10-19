Before their breakup, Lala Kent knew her relationship with Randall Emmett made ‘zero sense.’

A week before she deleted Randall Emmett from her Instagram, Lala Kent was still enthusiastic about her connection with him.

During an interview with Page Six on Oct. 11, the “Vanderpump Rules” star, 31, revealed that her relationship with Emmett made “zero sense.” However, she hoped that their relationship will finally make sense to fans.

“I know my relationship makes no sense on paper,” she told the outlet at the fourth annual Travel & Give event, which was hosted by Moun Lakay at TomTom in West Hollywood. “It’s something I’m well aware of.” Kent then emphasized her wish for her followers to experience a new aspect of her relationship with the 50-year-old film producer on the current season of the hit Bravo reality show, where they will debut their romance for the first time since going public as a couple in 2018.

“I believe that as time passes, you’ll see him more and think to yourself, ‘OK, this makes sense.’ “At least, that’s my wish for the audience,” the model and mother of one stated.

Kent, who has a 7-month-old kid with the Hollywood producer, expressed her delight that Emmett was finally making an appearance on “Vanderpump Rules” after years of keeping their relationship private. She also addressed their 19-year age gap, which had previously raised eyebrows among her co-stars.

“Having him on this season is fantastic. “Our relationship was so unexpected, and we never imagined we’d be able to show it off on TV like this because there was so much criticism around it at the start,” she remarked.

“But the whole cast loves him now, and he gives such a delightful touch to the play,” Kent concluded. I can’t wait for others to see it. People have probably been watching my relationship from afar for a long time and may not comprehend it. They now have the opportunity to learn more about our partnership.” It’s unclear whether Emmett’s appearance would go forward after news circulated Monday that he and Kent had called it quits after three years of engagement.

Kent ignited breakup rumors when she removed all images of Emmett from her Instagram page and "liked" a post about him reportedly cheating on her on the platform on Sunday. The tweet included a photo of Emmett with a photo of Lisa Rinna clutching a gun, with the caption: "All of us if Rand."