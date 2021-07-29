Before their breakup, Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez planned a trip to St. Tropez for her birthday: reports

Before their breakup, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez had planned a trip to the south of France for her birthday.

Lopez, 52, and Rodriguez, 46, spent the weekend in St. Tropez. They were apparently meant to celebrate her birthday together there. The exes, who split up in April, went ahead with their plans, but they did so separately and with other people. Lopez was there with Ben Affleck and some of their friends, while Rodriguez was there with his buddies and Melanie Collins. According to Page Six, Rodriguez and Collins, as well as Lopez and Affleck, shopped at the same store just hours apart.

“Neither Jen nor Alex altered their minds about going to the French Riviera for J. Lo’s birthday this year,” an unnamed source told Us Weekly. “Alex had no idea Jen would still be going, but he was unfazed when he discovered her boat was close by. He was preoccupied with his own visitors.”

On Tuesday, the former Major League Baseball player celebrated his birthday with a vacation to St. Tropez aboard the Ocean Paradise boat, much as Lopez did on Saturday. On Friday, when Lopez made her affair with Affleck Instagram official, he was also caught riding down an inflatable water slide.

Rodriguez celebrated his birthday and NBA ownership by taking a European yacht cruise. He is presently one of the Minnesota Timberwolves’ owners.

His nephew Nick Silva, who also works for his company A-Rod Corp, posted a photo of the two of them on Instagram Stories. In the caption, he said, “Euro vacation 2k21!” According to a source, the trip was apparently a combination of business and pleasure.

“A-Rod was in Europe for some business meetings,” a source informed Page Six, adding that he spent his birthday boat ride with his family and pals.

Off the coast of St. Tropez on the French Riviera, Rodriguez was observed with bikini-clad women. They were speaking on a luxury floater while one of the ladies took a shower in the outdoor shower.

“A-Rod is having the time of his life as a single man,” a source told Us Weekly. “He’s having a great time being a bachelor.”