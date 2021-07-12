Before the UEFA Euro 2020 Final, Tom Cruise calls England’s soccer team.

The night before England’s UEFA Euro 2020 Final match against Italy on Sunday, Tom Cruise wished the team well.

Cruise spoke with England captain Harry Kane on FaceTime prior to the historic encounter. He’s one of the team’s numerous celebrity fans, according to reports.

According to NME, Kane said on BBC Radio 5Live Sunday, “Obviously we have had ex-players and others get in touch.” “Tom Cruise contacted us yesterday evening, and you get everyone who likes football.”

During the radio interview, Kane continued, “We were fortunate enough to have a watch of one of his films, so I suppose he was over here in the U.K. and he just dialed in and FaceTimed us just to wish us the best as a group, so that was lovely of him.”

The 59-year-old actor is presently filming “Mission: Impossible 7” in London and has attended two major sporting events thus far. Apart from attending the women’s Wimbledon finals on Saturday, he also attended the Euro 2020 Final the next day.

The English players also enjoyed a special advance viewing of the actor’s new film, “Top Gun: Maverick,” according to England manager Gareth Southgate.

Southgate was reported by Yahoo Entertainment as stating, “They had a preview of a film that’s due out later down the line and they had Tom ring in to speak to them, which I’m sure was extremely bizarre.”

“I was at a conference viewing Italy films, but that’s an other story.”

The video of Cruise and David Beckham together in the stands at Wembley Stadium was also widely shared on social media. Beckham and Cruise can be seen fist-bumping each other in the video.

In the comments section, fans complimented both legends. “Two classy and gentlemen,” wrote one of the fans.

In the meantime, another admirer said, “Looks like one of their dates didn’t show up!”

“Mission impossible has a helicopter to come from Wimbledon to Wembley!!!” wrote one of the fans, referring to Cruise’s presence at Wimbledon and Wembley.

“They complement each other so well…,” commented another fan. Tom Cruise meets the category as a “Tom Cruise of Football,” while Beckham fits the bill as a “Tom Cruise of Hollywood.”

Cruise’s next film will be the action-adventure film “Top Gun: Maverick,” which will be released on November 19th.