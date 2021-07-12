Before the seventh season of ‘I Am Jazz,’ Jazz Jennings asks fans if she should go blonde or brunette.

Jazz Jennings couldn’t decide whether she should go blonde or keep her natural hair color, so she turned to her social media followers for advice.

The 20-year-old reality TV actress shared a few images of herself with various hair colors on Instagram on Saturday. Jennings was sporting a blonde wig in the first photograph. The second photo, on the other hand, showed her with her natural brunette tresses.

In the caption, she inquired, “Blonde or brunette?” Many others, including her twin brothers Sander and Griffen, flocked to the comments area to respond and give their two cents on the topic.

“You look great with any hair color. Sander, 23, wrote, “You’re always sparkling.”

Griffen remarked, “I say brunette but I’m biased.”

“I adore them both! But for a change, try blonde,” an admirer suggested.

Another person recommended, “Definitely brunette, but maybe some blonde highlights.”

A fifth user wrote, “I would really love for you to preserve your original hair color.”

While filming for Season 7 of her and her family’s reality show “I Am Jazz,” Jennings appeared to be experimenting with numerous appearances and styles.

On Instagram, the TLC performer showed off two contrasting outfits. She tweeted a selfie of herself wearing blue eye makeup on the last day of June, and it drew a lot of positive feedback from her admirers.

Jennings posted a selfie on the photo-sharing platform three days later, wearing purple eye makeup. In the post, she also stated that “trans is beautiful.”

Fans inundated the post with comments of support, with a few thanking her for serving as an inspiration to so many people, particularly those on similar paths to hers.

When her reality show “I Am Jazz” returns with a new season, fans will get to see more of Jennings and her path as a trans LGBT rights activist. Season 7’s start date has yet to be announced by TLC, but fans can expect the series to return to television later this year.