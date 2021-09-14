Before the Season 30 premiere of ‘Dancing With The Stars,’ meet the 2021 cast and get a refresher on the contestants.

Another year has passed, and fans are eagerly anticipating the historic return of “Dancing With the Stars” to ABC in just one week.

The series will return for its tenth anniversary, with several familiar faces returning after missing Season 29 due to the epidemic and other events. Most notably, Len Goodman is likely to return to the judges’ table, joining Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli, as well as Derek Hough, who is returning for the second time after winning a Mirrorball record six times. Tyra Banks will host the show once again, but fans will have to get used to not seeing Tom Bergeron or Erin Andrews.

Fans will still be in for a treat, as the program will welcome some major names to the floor to celebrate its big season, which will also be the first to include a same-sex couple.

So, who are the 15 celebrities and professionals that have agreed to compete for the Mirrorball this year? Reconnect with the stars and the individuals who will be teaching them to dance in the video below (but the specific relationships will not be revealed until premiere night).

Pros:

Brandon Armstrong, Alan Bersten, Sharna Burgess, Cheryl Burke, Artem Chigvintsev, Valentin Chmerkovskiy, Sasha Farber, Jenna Johnson, Daniella Karagach, Pasha Pashkov, Gleb Savchenko, Emma Slater, and Britt Stewart will all be back, as will Lindsay Arnold and Witney Carson, who both missed Season 29 due to pregnancies. Keo Motsepe and Peta Murgatroyd will not be returning for Season 30.

Celebrities:

Allen, Jimmie

His breakthrough singles “Best Shot” and “Make Me Want To,” as well as his duet with Noah Cyrus, “This Is Us,” have made him a household name in country music. He is also the first black solo artist to win the Academy of Country Music’s New Male Artist of the Year award, which he received this year.

Mel C. is a writer and a musician.

Mel C (short for Chisholm) was one-fifth of the immensely popular pop group The Spice Girls, and she will be remembered by everyone who grew up in the 1990s. She was also known as “Sporty Spice” back then, and she follows in the footsteps of fellow Spice Girl Mel. B (Scary Spice), who competed in the fifth season of the competition.

Christine Chiu is a writer who lives in Hong Kong.

Chiu is most known for her role in the Netflix show "Bling Empire," which follows a group of.