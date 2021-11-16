Before the rerelease of ‘Speak Now,’ John Mayer appears to respond to Taylor Swift fans’ threats.

One Taylor Swift fan who sent him a harsh comment on social media has received a retort from John Mayer.

Following the release of Swift’s song “Red (Taylor’s Version)” and a 10-minute version of her song “All Too Well,” which fans speculated was about her short-lived romance with Jake Gyllenhaal, it appears that some Swift fans have begun trolling Mayer, whom the pop star dated from December 2009 to February 2010.

Although Mayer isn’t mentioned on the album, fans believe he is the topic of Swift’s song “Dear John,” which will be rerecorded on “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version).”

