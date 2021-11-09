Before the release of ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife,’ Paul Rudd remembers Harold Ramis.

According to ScreenRant, Paul Rudd honored Harold Ramis, who was a member of the original cast of the 1984 film “Ghostbusters,” and reflected on his collaborations with the late actor on previous projects.

The 52-year-old actor told the newspaper on Monday that he grew up watching Ramis’ sitcom “Second City Television” and was a tremendous fan.

Rudd also recalled how “nervous” he was the first time he met Ramis.

“I was pretty nervous when I met him for the first time,” the “Ant-Man” star recalls. “He and Judd worked together on Judd Apatow’s film “Knocked Up,” in which he played Seth’s father. We didn’t have any scenes together, but he was present and I was able to speak with him. I was able to get to know him a little better.” Rudd also recalled working on “Year One,” a film co-written and directed by Ramis. Michael Cera, Jack Black, David Cross, Olivia Wilde, and Juno Temple also starred in the 2009 film.

“I worked on the movie ‘Year One,’ which he directed for a day or two, and we had done readings together,” he noted. “I had the opportunity to spend some time with him and even went out to dinner with him. He was the sweetest dude in the planet. Very amusing, but yet very serene and Buddhist-like.” Rudd went on to honor the late actor, praising him for being not just humorous but also kind and considerate.

“He was quite open about what it was like when he first started out, talking about Bill Murray and John Belushi, and working on Second City,” he added. “I liked him a lot.” Rudd also said that his new film “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” is making him miss Ramis and that he wishes he could speak with him again.

“Because I had just fallen in love with him. Like I believe the majority of others who came into contact with him, “He came to a conclusion.

Ramis died of vasculitis complications at the age of 69 in 2014.

On Nov. 19, “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” will be released in theaters. The film stars Bill Murray, Mckenna Grace, Finn Wolfhard, Dan Aykroyd, and Carrie Coon and is directed by Jason Reitman.

Rudd’s next project is the TV show “The Shrink Next Door.” “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” is presently in production.