Before the new BBC series, take a look into the life of Liverpool’s Nail Bar Boys.

I must admit that I’ve been getting my nails done at L1 Nails for a few years and was thrilled to learn that the BBC was producing a show on the boys who manage it.

For years, Astro, Little Kenny, Brandon, Bruno, Dragon, and Big Tony worked as nail technicians in Liverpool.

Working at the famed L1 Nails, the staff has become local superstars, and their customers adore them for their eccentric and funny personalities.

Now, the boys are the stars of a new BBC Three show called 'Nail Bar Boys.'

The show, which is produced by LA Factual, a division of LA Productions, a Liverpool-based award-winning independent film and television company, will provide viewers a glimpse into the boys’ daily lives.

Little Kenny, 22, Astro, 24, Brandon, 34, and Dragon, 35, spilled some secrets about their pasts and what it’s like to work as a nail bar boy.

“I speak on behalf of all of us, we were lost,” Brandon remarked regarding the start of his career. We never saw ourselves as nail technicians when we were younger.” “We had no journey and no plans,” he said, “and yes, we messed up in life.” “Nails tracked us down.” Clients entering the salon perceive a sense of community and optimism from the boys since they have such a strong and unbreakable bond.

Because Brandon, Dragon, and Tony are older than Astro, Kenny, and Bruno, they frequently assist and support them.

“These gentlemen attempt to steer us in the correct direction,” Little Kenny explained. We look up to them as mentors.” “Outside the nail bar, we’re still the nail bar,” Kenny said, reflecting the group’s family-like closeness. The lads believe that in recent years, the public’s desire for stories from varied backgrounds has expanded.

“Now that you have global blockbusters like Squid Game, it’s becoming more regular to see Asian faces on TV,” Brandon remarked.

When LA Factual's producer for the episode, Christian Francis-Davies, arrived at the salon, he and the boys soon became friends.