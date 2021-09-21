Before the Liverpool reunion, Ozan Kabak delivers a six-word message.

Liverpool could meet a familiar opponent in the League Cup on Tuesday night when they face Norwich City’s Ozan Kabak.

After spending the second half of last season on loan at Anfield, the Turkey international joined the Canaries on loan from Schalke last month.

Despite missing the end of the season due to injury, the 21-year-old helped Jurgen Klopp’s team qualify for the Champions League. Liverpool finally decided against signing the centre-back permanently, instead opting for Ibrahima Konate in a £36 million deal from RB Leipzig.

Kabak was always set to leave after Schalke was relegated from the Bundesliga in his absence last season, and he eventually agreed to a temporary move to Carrow Road.

The Turk is set for a quick reunion with Klopp’s team in the League Cup after making his debut for Daniel Farke’s side in a 3-1 defeat to Watford on Saturday.

And, prior of the encounter, Kabak took to social media to express his excitement at the prospect of meeting his former team.

He tweeted, “Tough and meaningful,” with a wink emoji. “I’m ready for it.”

When Kabak made his Norwich debut, he paired Grant Hanley ahead of Ben Gibson and Andrew Omobamidele, but it’s unclear whether Farke will start the Turk against Liverpool.