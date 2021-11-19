Before the dog comes in, a man ‘threatens cops with firearms.’

At a property near Liverpool, a police dog was employed to apprehend a guy accused of assaulting a family member.

On Tuesday evening, police were dispatched to a residence on Russian Drive in Old Swan.

Officers say a man threatened them with violence and firearms when they arrived.

With a machete, a drug dealer attacked an unwitting stranger.

They forced their way into the building, and Police Dog Annie assisted in the arrest of a 36-year-old male.

“We have detained a 36-year-old male from Liverpool after officers were threatened with assault on Russian Drive,” a police spokesperson said.

“On Tuesday, November 16, about 9.50 p.m., officers were dispatched to a report of a man’s safety at a property on the road.

“After being intimidated by a man inside, officers with a police dog forced entrance into the property.” Officers apprehended the man after witnessing the police dog on suspicion of assaulting a police officer and racial aggression.

“He was transported to a Merseyside police station for questioning by detectives and has now been released under investigation,” says the statement.

Visit for the most up-to-date information and breaking headlines.

Follow us on Twitter – The Washington Newsday’s official Twitter account – for real-time news.

We’re also on – The Washington Newsday’s must-see news, stories, videos, and photos throughout the day.