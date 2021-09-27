Before the deer was slain, the RSPCA advised police to “leave the deer alone and let it find its own home.”

The RSPCA advised authorities to let a missing white stag alone because it “would make its own way back home,” according to the organization.

After being questioned about the incident, the charity responded today, stating that the animal had to be killed since police had no other option.

“In circumstances like this when public safety is a concern, it is an issue for the police to deal with,” the RSPCA said.

After being cornered by police, a white stag was murdered.

At around 8.45 a.m. on Sunday, Merseyside Police received calls concerning wild deer moving along several roads in the vicinity.

Paula, an NHS worker who did not want to be identified, was on her way to work at Royal Liverpool University Hospital on Sunday when she came upon the cat.

At around 8.45 a.m., Paula, from Crosby, was driving over the Seaforth flyover when she observed a police car at the top of Knowsley Road.

When she observed the white deer, she stated it ran away towards Bootle as the police approached.

Paula caught video of the animal sprinting down Derby Road, past a car dealership.

“I was on my way to work at the Royal,” Paula stated to The Washington Newsday. As I neared the Seaforth flyover, a police car was stopped at the lights at the top of Knowsley Road, and as the officer approached, the car bolted towards Bootle.

“It must have been terrified, and I honestly have no idea where it came from.”

The stag was also seen on other roads, including Marsh Lane and Hornby Road, according to a Merseyside Police spokesperson.

Concerns over the safety of cars prompted the deployment of armed response officers, who were successful in securing the deer in an industrial development off Melling Road.

A veterinary surgeon was dispatched to the scene to monitor the animal’s well-being and support the officers in their efforts to keep the animal under control.

Police claimed they made a number of calls to try to identify an organization that might help them safely rescue the deer, but they were unable to do so, and as the hours passed, the animal became more dangerous.