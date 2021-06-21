Before she dies, a nurse has a dream about her terminal diagnosis of “spicy food discomfort.”

A hospital nurse is dreaming of exploring the UK in a motorhome after her ovarian cancer reappeared after she thought she had defeated it – and is now incurable.

After originally assuming her illness was caused by too much spicy food, Nikki Gray noticed the condition had returned six months ago.

The 52-year-old just began three-year clinical trials for medications that could help her better control her illness, despite the fact that doctors have informed her she would never be free of it.

Now, the Wavertree woman has turned to the public for assistance in purchasing a camper van, which she plans to use to explore the United Kingdom and enjoy the rest of her life to the fullest.

The intensive care nurse was supposed to sell her house, but the buyer backed out, and the money that was supposed to go for the motorhome vanished.

To help her buy her dream car, she has started an internet fundraising drive.

Carole Turner, her mother, said: “While receiving severe chemotherapy, she has been under a great deal of stress as a result of the sale.

“If she cannot pay the balance on the motorhome, she will lose it, and her well-deserved goal of touring the United Kingdom will be dashed.

“Nikki is a nice, kind, and kind woman who never complains or asks “why me,” instead caring for, assisting, and supporting others.

“She won’t be able to sell her house in time to buy the RV now that her house sale has fallen through.

“I never expected to need to seek assistance for my daughter.

“Please support and assist this lovely lady, daughter, nurse, and friend in realizing her ambition.”

Nikki’s chemotherapy has left her with poor balance, requiring her to use a walking stick to go around, and her memory has deteriorated.

She stated to the ECHO: “I simply want to spend as much time as possible with my family and friends and to visit as much of this lovely country – the United Kingdom – as possible.

“I’m going to move in with my mum in Huyton, who has been a huge support through all of this.”

