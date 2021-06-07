Before ‘Purple Rain,’ Clarence Williams III had never heard of Prince.

Clarence Williams III, who played Lincoln Hayes on the legendary TV show The Mod Squad, has away after a battle with colon cancer. He was 81 years old when he died.

Williams was most known for his role as a moody undercover officer in the 1968-73 ABC drama, although he had a long list of acting achievements. One of them was playing the disturbed father in the 1984 musical Purple Rain, opposite famed artist Prince, whom Williams had never heard of prior to the film.

Prince’s hit single “Purple Rain” launched him to fame.

Prince’s Purple Rain album was released on June 25, 1984, around the same time as his film of the same name.