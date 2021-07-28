Before Megxit, Twitter Reacts to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s “Money-Making Schemes”: “We Call Those Jobs”

Twitter users reacted to a report that claimed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had previously plotted methods to profit from commercial ventures while still royals.

Unnamed sources told Dan Wootton of the Daily Mail that they were aware of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s commercial discussions long before Megxit. Even when they were still full-time working royals, the royal couple was supposedly plotting ways to make millions. It was deemed unethical since it reportedly violated the firm’s policies.

The allegation concerning the couple’s “money-making methods,” according to the Daily Beast, is just one of a slew of fresh allegations made by the couple’s dissatisfied former employees and should be treated with a grain of salt. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s spokeswoman did not respond to the outlet’s request.

The reports could not be independently verified by the International Business Times.

Meanwhile, Twitter users have differing viewpoints on the subject. Some chastised the pair for considering a life outside of the United Kingdom while still serving the monarchy.

“Well, it appears to me that Meghan Markle was not suicidal as she said in her Oprah interview, because they were paving the road to make millions—they had every reason to marry immediately and begin signing deals. One person said, “I’m sad the Queen had to endure these lies, threats, and cruelties.”

“They made the decision to plan a life outside of the RF. However, making that decision based on sabotaging the family and generating money was not what I expected. It’s unfortunate because it indicates they don’t have the depth themselves by paying all these people to propel them,” another added.

A third person wrote, “I’m so sick of these two ugh.”

After hearing about the reports, however, more netizens backed the Sussexes’ decision. Planning for one’s future, like Prince Harry and Markle did before the Brexit vote, is not a problem for them since they were simply figuring out how they would support themselves in the future, which is what most people do with their life. They were also irritated by the Daily Beast’s usage of the term “money-making schemes” when the royal couple was simply considering ways to supplement their income.

“We call those ‘jobs,’ not’money-making scams.’ They were well aware that they would have to work for a living once they had left. As if the entire royal operation isn’t one big money-making scheme,” tweeted Genetta Adams.

“Duh. Isn’t it true that everyone should plan ahead? Brief News from Washington Newsday.