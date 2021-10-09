Before meeting her husband Dillon King, Amy Duggar had a string of abusive relationships.

After years of living in two violent relationships, Amy Duggar King recounted her story of survival.

For National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, King headed to Instagram and wrote a lengthy post. She shared her personal story in the aim of educating others in similar situations about what “abuse” looks like. “Before I got married, I dated a guy who worked in the oil industry. He had a lot of money and a high social status in town “she penned “We were at a New Year’s Eve party at the home of a millionaire, and he was recounting a narrative that wasn’t quite correct, so I said, ‘No, darling, it went like this.’ It shouldn’t be too difficult to just convey the story, right? He asked if we could chat in the hallway, and as soon as we were out of sight, he grabbed my neck and hair and slammed my head against the wall several times, telling me not to make him look bad again.” She stated that her sole purpose as that man’s “girlfriend” was to make him appear good. Her ex also warned her that if she didn’t close her trap, she wouldn’t be his wife. Amy said she was trembling and terrified at the time since she didn’t know what to do.

She tried to apologize to her then-boyfriend as they left the party, as if she had done something wrong. However, he became increasingly enraged. He shattered the vase, walked into his family vault, and threw the ring he had for her out the window.

“That was something I knew I couldn’t live with. Then I dated a guy who appeared perfect; he was taller, which made me feel protected, and we had a genuine connection, but then it all went wrong one night “she went on.

Things were OK until the boyfriend accused her of fantasizing about another person when they were watching a movie one night. “Don’t lie to Me,” the man yelled at her, despite her denials. The argument escalated into a brawl, with her ex slamming the TV and hurling furniture as if he was about to punch her.

“ENOUGH IS EXTREMELY ENOUGH. Consider the catastrophe that would have ensued if I had married either of these men.” Amy penned an essay. “Abuse begins little, and they figure out what they can get away with, and eventually it escalates to the point where they can no longer stop.” Amy. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.