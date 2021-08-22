Before leaving ‘Jeopardy,’ Mike Richards taped a week’s worth of episodes – Report.

Despite his departure, Mike Richards will feature in the following season of “Jeopardy,” according to a report.

Richards stepped down as host of “Jeopardy” on Friday after apologizing for disrespectful and sexist remarks he made on a podcast that were recently revealed. According to Entertainment Weekly, the “Jeopardy” executive producer had already taped a week’s worth of episodes as host prior to the announcement.

Despite Richards’ resignation from hosting, the episodes he shot will show as scheduled beginning September 13, which is the first week of Season 38. According to the site, he only acted as host for one day of filming before leaving the gig.

“Frustrations erupted in an emotional meeting on Thursday, where crew members informed Mr. Richards his prior behavior had jeopardized the show’s reputation,” two anonymous people told The New York Times in a report published Friday.

Richards announced his departure from the show the next day. In a memo to the team acquired by EW, he said, “It bothers me that these past incidences and statements have put such a shadow over ‘Jeopardy,’ as we strive to start a new chapter.”

“Over the last several days, it has become evident that continuing as host would be too much of a distraction for our viewers and not the best decision for the show,” he concluded. As a result, I’ll be stepping down as host immediately. As a result, today’s manufacturing will be canceled.”

As a result of Richards’ departure, “Jeopardy” will have a rotating cast of guest hosts while Sony looks for a new permanent host.

For the time being, it is unknown who will host the remaining episodes of the new season.

A number of “Jeopardy” fans, including celebrities, have been cheering for actor LeVar Burton to take over as host, which was previously held by Alex Trebek for 37 years before his death from pancreatic cancer in November 2020.

With a brief narrative about how he earned his role in “Deadpool,” Ryan Reynolds voiced his support for Burton’s Twitter campaign for the position.

“From 2013 to 2015, Deadpool’s popularity skyrocketed on Twitter, with fans clamoring for me to play him. Because I agreed with them, it felt embarrassing. But it went unnoticed by the studio,” he tweeted. “In the end, the fans triumphed, and the rest is history. I’ll be eternally thankful. Greetings, @levarburton.”

"We want LeVar Burton to," New York Times bestselling author Christopher Golden tweeted.