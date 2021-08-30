Before his heart attack, Emmerdale star Gemma Oaten’s brother shared a scary photo.

Gemma Oaten’s brother has revealed a heartbreaking snapshot of the Emmerdale actress taken just days before she died of a heart attack.

Gemma nearly died “too many times,” according to Chris Charles, as she fought anorexia.

Using social media to share the snapshot “I have seen my sister, Gemma, go through many difficult battles, seen her in referral units and hospitals not knowing if she would pull through, and I would not wish this sickness on anyone or their family,” Chris said.

According to Hull Live, Chris is running the Virgin London Marathon in support of the charity SEED Eating Disorder Support Services, which was founded by their mother, Marg Oaten, and is now championed by Gemma, who has come dangerously near to death from the condition.

Chris placed a photo of himself with his sister on the cover of his public fundraising plea for SEED, saying, “The top photo on the cover of our campaign was shot days before my sister suffered a heart attack in her late teens.”

“It still bothers me that I came close to losing her too many times, but it demonstrates the severity of this debilitating mental illness.”

SEED was founded 21 years ago to provide eating disorder sufferers and caregivers with discreet and unbiased consultation and support.

It has grown to include a variety of services such as workshop sessions, nutritional counseling, email and text assistance, and caregiver advice.

SEED has recently launched tool kits in schools to aid with early intervention, which Chris believes is “essential with this illness.”

“I, for one, have seen the devastating impact this sickness has on not just sufferers but also their families and friends, as recovery can be a lengthy process,” he stated.

“If by completing the marathon I can save one person, one family, one friend from having to see their loved ones go through this, then it will be truly worthwhile.”

Chris wants to raise £10,000 for the organization; to donate, go visit his Go Fund Me page.

