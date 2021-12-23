Before he vanished, brother’s last words to sister were heartfelt.

The last words spoken by a guy who went missing over a year ago have been shared by his sister.

James Miller, from Warrington, was last seen at 11 p.m. on Tuesday, December 22, 2020 on Slater Street in Latchford.

His sister Emma Miller said there has been “nothing definite” in knowing the 38-year-location old’s for more than a year.

She went on to say that police are looking into any allegations they get, but that they haven’t received anything since the CCTV footage of James on December 22.

The family is “heartbroken,” Emma stated, and James’ last words to his sister were “love you, see you soon.”

“I’m really thankful of it,” Emma told The Washington Newsday, “because anytime he walked me home after a night out on the town, we’d always tell each other we love each other, just as I do with my other family members.”

In the run-up to Christmas and the one-year anniversary of James’ disappearance, Emma said the family’s youngsters had been asking questions.

“We’re all grieving, trying to move on with our lives, but all you want to do is find James,” she said.

“It’s very difficult with the kids asking so many questions that we can’t answer.”

“Please keep his face fresh in your minds when you’re out and about, close or distant, as we cling on to hope every day.”

“And a heartfelt thanks to everyone for their unwavering support.”

James was dressed in a white t-shirt and grey jogging trousers when he vanished. He is described as being 5ft 8 inches tall, with bright blue eyes, a medium body, and a scar on the side of his head.

Officers investigating James’ disappearance have continued to offer support to his family and have investigated a number of sightings reported to police, all of which have turned out to be inconclusive.

“Today marks one-year since James was last seen and reported missing,” Detective Inspector Helen Clegg of Warrington Local Policing Unit said on the one-year anniversary.

“For his family and friends, the past 12 months have been a long and terrible time, and my thoughts are with them today.”

