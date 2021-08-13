Before he met Princess Diana, Prince Charles sent Barbra Streisand flowers.

Prince Charles and Barbra Streisand had a pleasant encounter before he met Princess Diana, according to Barbra Streisand. Her admission follows the prince’s previous remark that the singer was “dazzling” when they were younger.

Streisand was recording in San Diego in 1974 when she was introduced to the prince, who was 26 at the time and serving in the Royal Navy, and she told U.K. host Ross King about her “special recollections” with him.

She described the event as “very sweet.” “He requested to meet with me. So he went to the studio to record. ‘They didn’t have to test me for poison or anything?’ I wondered as I offered him a cup of tea. ‘No,’ she remembered.

Streisand said, “We became friends, and I adored spending some time to Highgrove for a weekend benefit and wandering around his gardens.”

She also mentioned a time when Prince Charles surprised her with a bouquet of flowers. She discovered fresh-cut flowers on a table in her assistant’s room while staying in a London hotel. “A fan named Charles,” she said her assistant when she asked who the sender was.

“And I was like, ‘Really?’ Let me see the note,’ he said, pointing to his signature. And they weren’t from a florist because they were from his gardens, and they have a different look,” she explained, adding that her staff had mistook the future king for a fan. “I thought it was hilarious. She exclaimed, “That’s Prince Charles!” to her aide.

Streisand also recalled a joke she made when the now 72-year-old prince visited her concert. “When he came to see my show, I had a very amusing line on stage. I told her, ‘You know, if I had played my cards right, I could have ended up being the first Jewish princess!’

The Grammy Award-winning singer stressed that she met Prince Charles years before he met his late wife Diana, whom he married in 1981. The Princess of Wales died in a vehicle accident in Paris in 1997, one year after their divorce was formalized.