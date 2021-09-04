Before finding an ICU bed for a suspected COVID patient in Nebraska, a doctor called 23 hospitals.

A doctor in Nebraska called 23 hospitals before finding a bed for a patient who had a probable case of COVID-19 and required critical care.

According to the Omaha World-Herald, Dr. Michael Zaruba, who was working in the emergency room at the Nemaha County Hospital in Auburn, said he contacted hospitals across the country until one in Des Moines, Iowa, consented to admit him.

The patient, Mark McConnaughey, a 57-year-old farmer and metal worker, died on August 18, roughly 5 hours after being airlifted there.

“I’ve been a doctor for 25 years. Zaruba told the Omaha World-Herald, “I never anticipated I’d be in a scenario where I couldn’t transfer a patient to a nearby hospital.” McConnaughey, he added, was one of his “very best buddies.”

Zaruba remarked, “This may happen to your loved one.” “As members of society, we must do everything we can to ensure that this does not happen again.”

According to KETV in Omaha, Angie Ling, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services Incident Commander, said on Wednesday that while the state’s hospitals are around 28 percent full, there is little room for patients who require high-level treatment.

“The hospitals may have a few beds available in the morning. By the evening, there are no open beds, and patients are forced to stay at the emergency room because they have nowhere else to go,” Ling explained.

However, most of the patients aren’t being admitted with COVID-19, according to Ling.

“This could be due to people delaying care during the last 18 months, or it could be related to changing social settings. Regardless, the hospitals are bursting to the seams,” she remarked.

Governor Pete Ricketts of Nebraska announced on Saturday that the state will construct a “transfer center” to assist hospitals in managing capacity.

In a statement released on September 1, Ricketts’ office stated, “Similar coordination helped protect hospital capacity during the peak of the pandemic in November 2020.”

His office stated that “nurses manning the center will be available 24/7 to assist Nebraska hospitals in locating available beds for patients needing to be transferred to a higher level of care.”

Ricketts also proclaimed a state of emergency for hospital staffing on August 26 in an effort to increase the number of hospital personnel in the state.

