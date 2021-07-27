Before dying of covid, Dad, 34, who declined vaccine, stated he wished he had gotten the shot.

A young father and self-described vaccination skeptic died of coronavirus illness barely weeks after becoming ill.

After being hospitalized and placed in an induced coma to try to save his life earlier this month, Matthew Keenan, 34, told pals that he wished he had his jab.

Dr. Leanne Cheyne, a respiratory consultant at Bradford Royal Infirmary, released a photo of him fighting for his life while wearing an oxygen mask and linked up to a ventilator.

The Liverpool Hospital Trust has one of the country’s highest rates of covid admissions.

“Matthew has agreed for me to tell his story,” she said, urging people to “take a jab.” 34-year-old football coach and father.

“Until he met Covid, he was a self-proclaimed vaccine skeptic. He’d go back in time if he could.

“The majority of our sickest patients are unvaccinated and under the age of 40. Matthew is struggling for his life, so please help him.”

On July 2, Matthew, who was dubbed the “life of the party,” posted a photo of his positive Covid-19 lateral flow test.

After suffering from a fever and feeling “frozen and red hot,” he stated the symptoms made him feel like he had been “struck by a truck.”

The Liverpool supporter went on to say that his back discomfort has left him feeling “the most ill I’ve ever felt, and it feels like it’s going worse.”

He said he was “in bits” and that “Covid is real” at the end of his message.

Matthew’s death was tragically confirmed on Monday, June 26.

Billy Brown, a long-time friend, said the world had lost “the sweetest man” in a heartfelt tribute.

Since the news of Matthew’s untimely death came, the 38-year-old added, “mature men haven’t stopped crying.”

According to Billy, Matthew was a “devoted father, a terrific friend, and an unmatched coach.”

“As he became more ill, he stated he wished he had gotten the jab,” Billy, from Bradford, West Yorkshire, said.

“I can’t believe he’s gone; he was the nicest guy I’ve ever met.

“Most individuals only have one or two best pals, but he had 20.

“He had a huge heart and treated everyone as though they were family.

"He had a huge heart and treated everyone as though they were family.

"There weren't a lot of people like him. He loved to have a good time, and he was the life and soul of the party."