Before Christmas, EncroChat’s drug boss made £300,000, but he “lost everything.”

As part of a contract, Bradley Luxton claimed he was supplying 25 kilograms of cocaine per week for two months.

He said that he had been “robbed twice” and that his “poor debts were a nightmare.”

Despite this assertion, the 34-year-old agreed to conspiring to supply 31 kilos of cocaine in total.

After £380,000 worth of narcotics were taken and he had to clear a loan to ‘TopsKing,’ the father stated he ‘stayed in the game.’

In a hearing last week, Judge David Aubrey, QC assessed that a kilo of cocaine with a wholesale worth of £30,000 “would mean the quantity of drugs stolen was about 12 kilograms.”

Luxton also guilty to conspiring to distribute 200 MDMA tablets, 14 grams of ketamine, 51 kilograms of marijuana, and four kilograms of heroin.

He also admitted to conspiring to convert illegal property by investing his drug-dealing proceeds in a home conversion.

Between March and May 2020, Luxton used the EncroChat handle ‘SoupHedge,’ and between June 5 and 13, 2020, he used the handle ‘MerrySword.’

Luxton was “involved in this for 10 years” and “everyone around him has gotten jail,” according to documents presented to Liverpool Crown Court. In one message to ‘BossApe,’ his contact in Bournemouth, he said he had been “involved in this for 10 years” and “everyone around him has gotten jail.”

He told ‘BossApe’ on the same occasion last year that he was “starting to think that the cocaine business is a load of s***.”

When asked if he planned to stop, he stated no, and that he would “continue to work with his mate because it will be worth it.”

He went on to inform ‘BossApe’ that he was “doing 25 kilos of cocaine every week on a deal for two months, but he was robbed twice in one month and bad debts were a nightmare.”

Luxton had previously told 'Sneakystem' that he had "done £300,000 of cocaine before Christmas but then lost the lot," and that he just intended to risk £70,000 now.