Before becoming famous, celebrities worked at some of the strangest jobs imaginable.

Most celebrities come from a very different background from where they are now, and most of them worked regular jobs before becoming famous, just like the rest of us.

Celebrities have done it all, from shop work to lap dancing, and have even taken any job to help make ends meet.

But what are some of the most bizarre occupations that some of our favorite celebrities have done?

Coleen Rooney’s meteoric climb to prominence as a WAG, model, TV host, and author

Here are some of the most unexpected roles that our now-famous celebs have played.

Victoria Beckham is a sperm roller-skater.

Posh Spice wasn’t always that posh before she became famous.

When she secured a role in a BBC sex education project called Body Matters in 1986, one of her responsibilities involved being a roller-skating sperm.

It’s difficult to envision Victoria in such an attire these days, and it appears that any photographic evidence of her wearing it has been erased.

Kerry Katona is a professional lap dancer.

Kerry Katona is best known for her time in Atomic Kitten and her appearances on reality television, although she had a previous profession.

Kerry had a period as a lap dancer when she was just 17 years old.

“I only did it for three weeks – I resigned when the Kittens took off,” she said in her New! magazine column, “but I could make up to £500 a night.”

Megan Fox as a colossal banana

Megan Fox, 35, dressed up as a huge banana to promote a smoothie parlor in Florida before she topped’sexiest woman’ lists in every magazine she could find.

“Once a week, generally on Fridays, someone had to dress up as a fruit, a piece of fruit, and go and stand out by the highway,” she said on The Ellen Show.

“I was a gigantic banana, a banana.”

Harry Styles works as a baker.

Harry Styles worked part-time at the W Mandeville Bakery in Cheshire before starting his music career, and he continued to do so while competing on The X Factor.

In 2013, when filming the One Direction documentary This is Us, the star returned to the bakery.

Gemma Collins is a car salesperson.

Gemma Collins, the glamorous diva, has already leveraged her allure to sell automobiles.

It was finished. “The summary has come to an end.”