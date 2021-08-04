Before bathing her children, Kristen Bell says she likes to “wait for the stink.”

Kristen Bell has expressed her opinion on how frequently children should be bathed. Before showering her children, the actress says she loves to “wait for the odor.”

Bell and her husband, Dax Shepard, appeared on Tuesday’s episode of “The View” to promote their upcoming show, “Family Game Fight,” which will premiere on NBC on August 8. Bell and Shepard discussed their children’s bathing routines and showed sympathy for Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher, whose recent comment about not bathing their children every day went viral.

“We washed our children every night before bed as part of their ritual, but then they started sleeping on their own without it, and we had to start saying [to one other]things like, ‘Hey, when was the last time you bathed them?’” According to People, Shepard, 46, remarked.

“Yeah, we’d forget,” Bell, 41, concurred with her spouse.

Bell said, “I’m a big admirer of waiting for the odor.” “Getting a scent is biology’s way of telling you that you need to clean it up. There’s a warning sign. It’s really simply germs; once you get bacteria, you have to get in the tub or shower. So I don’t mind [Kunis and Kutcher’s] actions. I’m anticipating the stench.”

Fans expressed their displeasure with the couple’s words in the YouTube comments section of their guesting video.

“I love them so much,” one of the fans remarked. You can tell they like each other first and foremost as friends. It’s breathtaking.”

“Apparently potty habits aren’t too intimate for Me Again to discuss,” another fan said. “It’s only three days left.”

It wasn’t the first time Bell had revealed bathroom knowledge to her family.

Bell uploaded an amusing video earlier this week in which her husband chastised her for leaving used tissue paper on the toilet seat. Bell posted a video of the couple’s full conversation on her Instagram account.

In the caption, she said, “I got busted by @daxshepard.” “However, I stand by my stance that peeing is a waste of time.”

Lincoln, 8, and Delta, 6, are Bell and Shapard’s two daughters. In 2013, the couple tied the knot.

The actress will be seen in the comedy film “Queenpins,” which will be released on August 26.

Shepard, on the other hand, recently lent his voice to the animated comedy film “Paw Patrol: The Movie,” which is set to be released in theaters this summer. Brief News from Washington Newsday.