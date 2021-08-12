Before Archie was born, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry considered relocating to New Zealand.

Prior to the birth of their son Archie, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry considered settling down in New Zealand.

After standing down as working members of the royal family last year, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are now based in Montecito, California. During their royal visit of the South Pacific in 2018, however, Prince Harry and Markle showed an interest in residing in New Zealand, according to the governor-general of the Oceania country.

While touring Abel Tasman National Park, Governor-General Patsy Reddy, who represents Queen Elizabeth in New Zealand, told the Associated Press that the couple discussed the prospect of buying a residence in the nation.

“They expressed interest in living in a place like this and inquired if we felt it was technically possible. It’s even possible for them to have a place in New Zealand,” added Reddy, who recalled that Prince Harry and Markle were exhausted when their 16-day royal trip ended in the country.

“Of course, we said, ‘Sure,’” says the narrator. That’d be alright. There are many options to reside in New Zealand, but they would have to look into it,’” she concluded. “They were considering how they would raise their children. They’ve definitely made some decisions since then.”

The governor-general explained that it was not a formal request for aid, but rather a casual conversation about Prince Harry and Markle’s future plans.

Friendly neighbors and easy access to the outdoors were among the things the pair enjoyed in New Zealand, according to Reddy. She called the Sussexes “adorable,” and expressed her wish that “they have a bright future where they are.”

Prince Harry and Markle visited Redwoods Treewalk in Rotorua three years ago, when they were met by workers and a mob of mountain bikers, dog walkers, and youngsters dressed in Halloween costumes. As they went through the redwood forest, the pair held hands and paused to appreciate a 2000-year-old trunk portion of Californian redwood.

A gang of mountain bikers approached the Sussexes and presented the duchess with a soft-toy tuatara.

“Do you realize how fortunate you are to have such a place?” According to Stuff.co.nz, Prince Harry told the riders.

“This place is your backyard,” Markle said, expressing her enthusiasm for the woodland. It’s. Brief News from Washington Newsday.