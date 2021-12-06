Before a new concert in 2022, BTS will take a “extended break.”

BTS has announced its second extended vacation before returning to the stage for a new concert next year, after making history as the first artist to have four sold-out concerts at SoFi stadium in Los Angeles.

In 2019, the boy band took their first break.

The revelation was made by the Korean superstars’ label, Big Hit Entertainment, in a statement carried by Soompi in a story on Monday. Big Hit Entertainment has asked fans to respect the privacy of the band members while they spend time with their family over the holidays. The septet will soon return to work on a new album that will mark the start of a “new chapter,” according to the label. The Bangtan Boys will only get a real Christmas vacation for the second time since their debut in 2013, according to the statement.

“This period of rest will allow BTS members who have dedicated themselves hard to their activities to be re-inspired and recharged with creative energy.” It will also be the first time they have spent the holiday season with their family since their debut,” the announcement added.

“BTS will concentrate on preparing for the concert and the release of their new album, which will usher in a “new chapter.” “They’re planning a concert in Seoul in March to engage and communicate with fans in person,” Big Hit Entertainment said.

Following a fantastic performance at the Lotte Duty Free Family Concert in August 2019, BTS took their first official vacation break.

The members of the group, which include RM, J-Hope, Jin, V, Jimin, Suga, and Jungkook, just completed a four-day concert at SoFi stadium that was a big success.

On the second day of the event, Megan Thee Stallion made a surprise appearance and sang the remix version of “Butter” with BTS.

Coldplay also played “My Universe,” their big song, which was one of the highlights of the “BTS Permission To Dance – L.A.” performance on the last day.

A sample of the concert was shared by Twitter user @Serapjm, which shows Coldplay frontman Chris Martin jamming with BTS.

“Oh my god, this was a huge shock!!! “My Universe,” the admirer wrote in the comments section of her tweet.