Beckhams Hire Crisis PR Experts to Tackle Brooklyn’s Explosive Claims

The Beckhams are reportedly investing over £100,000 a month on image rehabilitation after Brooklyn Beckham’s explosive social media post, which rocked the family earlier this week. The 26-year-old’s claims about his parents have sent shockwaves through the public and media. On January 19, Brooklyn took to Instagram Stories, revealing a series of personal accusations against his famous parents, David and Victoria Beckham. This was his first public comment on the ongoing family feud.

Brooklyn’s statements included claims that his parents had been “controlling” his life and that he had no interest in reconciling with them. He also described an uncomfortable moment during his wedding to Nicola Peltz in 2022, accusing his mother, Victoria, of hijacking his first dance song and engaging in inappropriate behavior that left both him and his bride feeling “uncomfortable.” The allegations have ignited widespread controversy and speculation about the state of the Beckham family’s relationships.

PR Teams Work Overtime to Salvage the Beckhams’ Image

Despite the public outcry, the Beckhams have yet to respond directly to their son’s claims. David Beckham briefly addressed the matter during an interview with CNBC, acknowledging that his children had made mistakes on social media. However, experts in crisis PR suggest that behind the scenes, the Beckhams are working hard to control the narrative. Dan Harry, a Scottish PR expert with a decade of experience in crisis management, revealed that the Beckhams are dedicating significant resources to protect their image.

According to Harry, the family’s PR strategy involves a number of tactical moves, including hiring top communications experts and engaging in daily “war rooms” to manage their public relations. “They will have discussed every scenario and planned accordingly. Expect at least £100,000 a month being spent on rehabilitation,” he said. Harry added that the Beckhams’ publicists will be carefully planting positive stories in the media to counteract the negative fallout. Stories about David’s charity work or Victoria spending time with their daughter Harper may appear in the media as part of the strategy.

Harry also noted that a key part of the Beckhams’ crisis management plan would be to “discredit” the opposing parties involved, in this case, the Peltz family. “A good publicist will dig up anything they can from the Peltz family’s past to make them look bad,” Harry explained, alluding to the ongoing battle over Brooklyn’s social media statements.

Meanwhile, Brooklyn’s choice to release his statement via his personal Instagram account rather than going through a media outlet was also a calculated move. This allowed him to maintain full control over the narrative, without the possibility of the media twisting his words. Harry remarked that by choosing social media, Brooklyn was ensuring the message reached the public on his terms.

While the Beckhams may be staying silent for now, Harry believes their lack of public response is in itself a strategic move. “Saying nothing shows they are rising above it,” he said. “It sends the message that they won’t air messy family dramas in public.” The ongoing PR battle over the Beckhams’ image continues to unfold, with each side taking calculated steps to manage the narrative as this highly public family feud plays out.