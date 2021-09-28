Beck Bennett leaves ‘Saturday Night Live’ as the show’s new cast members are announced.

Beck Bennett is departing “Saturday Night Live” after eight seasons as a cast member of the sketch comedy and variety show.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 36-year-old comic, who is best known for portraying Russian President Vladimir Putin and former US Vice President Mike Pence on the program, is leaving the NBC late-night comedy.

Following the news, Bennett moved to Instagram to post a series of black-and-white images from the set of the comedy program with his co-stars over the years. He then took advantage of the chance to express his gratitude to the series for having a positive impact on his life.

“I adore you, ‘SNL.’ I’m going to miss you a lot. Thank you for eight years of amazing people and fantastic events that have truly transformed my life. In the caption, he added, “I had so much fun.”

Bennett first appeared on the show in 2013. In 2015, he was upgraded to a regular cast member. He is leaving the long-running series before the launch of the 47th season. Lauren Holt, who made her debut just last season, is also going, according to the New York Post.

The remainder of the cast, on the other hand, is returning. Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Colin Jost, Mikey Day, Kyle Mooney, Heidi Gardner, Chris Redd, Alex Moffat, Ego Nwodim, Cecily Strong, Pete Davidson, Michael Che, Melissa Villaseor, and Kenan Thompson are among those who have been nominated.

After being elevated to regular cast members, Chloe Fineman and Bowen Yang will also return for the show’s 47th season.

Meanwhile, when “SNL” returns to the small screen, three new featured players will be introduced. The NBC show has three new cast members: Aristotle Athari, James Austin Johnson, and Sarah Sherman.

Lorne Michaels, the show’s chief producer, previously wanted cast members to concentrate solely on their roles on the show. However, things have lately altered. Veteran cast members are expected to feature less this time around, according to Variety, so they can explore other projects outside of the comedy series.

The season debut of “Saturday Night Live” will air on Oct. 2, with Owen Wilson hosting and Kacey Musgraves serving as musical guest.