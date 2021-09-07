Because of this photo, Tori Spelling has been compared to Khloe Kardashian.

When Tori Spelling walked out last week, she debuted a new style, prompting some social media users to compare her to Khloe Kardashian.

During a walk in Los Angeles on Thursday, the “Beverly Hills, 90210” alum flaunted her new look. During their outing, Spelling and celebrity hairstylist Laura Rugetti both wore denim jumpsuits, which Spelling shared on Instagram.

Rugetti wore her jumpsuit with white boots and a black bag, while Spelling finished her look with black boots and a white sling bag.

In the caption, the actress added, “So not planned.”

Rugetti captioned the photo, “We didn’t plan this,” on her Instagram account.

However, several social media users argued that Spelling’s appearance has changed since her days on “Beverly Hills, 90210,” and that she now looks like Kardashian.

One Instagram user said, “Wow Tori doesn’t look like [herself]anymore.”

Another admirer tweeted, “OK, but why did I believe Tori Spelling was Khloe Kardashian?”

Another added, accompanying side-by-side photographs of the actress and reality star, “Tori Spelling’s final form is Khloe Kardashian.”

A fourth social media user added, “Not Tori Spelling going Khloe Kardashian better than Khloe Kardashian,” while another speculated that they had the “same surgeon” and that the actress got a “template makeover.”

Fans and acquaintances of Spelling, on the other hand, praised her glam makeover, with Adrianna Costa writing on her Instagram image, “Beyond lovely.”

“However, you’re still killing it with this look!”

Christy Carlson Romano contributed to this article.

“Honestly Tori Spelling looks AMAZING!” one admirer commented. That’s fantastic, girl! It’s entirely up to you how you spend your money!”

“Tori Every year, I swear you seem younger! You look fantastic!” another person wrote.

Over the years, the star of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” has received several compliments on her appearance. After she shared a photo of her makeover on Instagram last year, some followers complained she didn’t look like herself.

She claims, however, that she is not deterred by the insults.

“At first, [derogatory remarks]would irritate me, and I’d be like, ‘What in the world?’” Last year, Kardashian told Elle magazine. “I would never waste my time shaming or criticizing someone. I only leave good and kind comments. I used to let things like that bother me. And now I don’t give a damn. Maybe if I’m having a particularly horrible day. But, on average, I’d say it doesn’t bother me 90% of the time.”

In 2016, Spelling went on Kardashian’s show “Kocktails With Khloe” and wore Good American jeans to demonstrate her support for the reality star. Brief News from Washington Newsday.