Because of the Master Roshi controversy, ‘Dragon Ball Super’ gets canceled in this country.

Because of Master Roshi, the hit anime series “Dragon Ball Super” has been canceled in Buenos Aires, Argentina’s main city.

Following a complaint made with the Department of Public Defense by the Ministry of Women, Gender Policies, and Sexual Diversity in the province of Buenos Aires, Cartoon Network halted the airing of “Dragon Ball Super.” One of the events, according to the complaint, involved “sexual abuse.”

Estella Diaz, the province of Buenos Aires’ minister of women, gender policies, and sexual diversity, tweeted Tuesday, “We express our concern at the @DefdelPublico for the issuance of a chapter of Dragon Ball Super in which a situation of sexual abuse by an elder towards an adolescent was represented in the framework of a series intended for children.”

Master Roshi urged Puar to turn into a pretty young lady in the “Dragon Ball Super” episode. Roshi is portrayed as an elderly man with strange sexual conduct toward young women in the series.

He requested Puar’s assistance in order to overcome his infirmity. Master Roshi told Puar at the end of the training that he had succeeded in sexualizing women, but only when he was fighting.

Following the complaint, the Buenos Aires Department of Public Defense convened a meeting with the station. Cartoon Network and Warner Media have pulled “Dragon Ball Super” from airing in Argentina, not just in Buenos Aires.

In a follow-up tweet, Diaz claimed that “Warner corporation stated that it was an error in the selection of the contents that are evaluated, even to prevent foul language, depictions of substance use, and circumstances of violence.”

“Taking care of our children is a collective obligation. Diaz observed that dialogue allows for the development of agreement in order to respect everyone’s rights.

This incident serves as a warning to TV stations around the world that sensitive information like this does not amuse the majority of viewers or authorities. Before it is made available to viewers, content with sensitive subjects or language should be thoroughly vetted and sanitized.