Because of ‘Snake Eyes,’ Henry Golding may be closer to playing James Bond.

As the male lead in the 2018 hit Crazy Rich Asians, Henry Golding wowed viewers. In course, that film is based on the first of Kevin Kwan’s trilogy of novels. Golding, on the other hand, isn’t holding his breath for the sequel to Crazy Rich Asians. In reality, he’s already starred in a number of successful films since then. And the most recent could put him closer to James Bond than any before.

The film ‘Snake Eyes,’ starring Henry Golding, is a spinoff of the ‘G.I. Joe’ franchise.

Following Crazy Rich Asians, Golding starred in A Simple Favor and Last Christmas as romantic leads. Then, in 2020, he joined the ensemble cast of The Gentlemen, an action comedy. Now he’s stepping up to star in his own action picture as Snake Eyes, a beloved G.I. Joe character. The film, directed by Robert Schwentke, tells the origin story of the ninja warrior.

A pair of live-action G.I. Joe films have already been released in cinema. G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra was released in 2009, while G.I. Joe: Retaliation was released in 2013. Snake Eyes, on the other hand, ushers in a new era for the series. Hasbro hopes to build up to a G.I. Joe and Transformers crossover in particular. However, for Golding, the initiative has the potential to be far more significant.

Now, the actor may be one step closer to playing James Bond.

Fans have been guessing for years as to who could take over the role of James Bond. After all, after No Time to Die, Daniel Craig will be leaving the franchise. And, as more people clamor for more diversity in the part, Golding’s name has become more prominent in the discourse that was previously dominated by Idris Elba. Snake Eyes could be the first step toward achieving 00-status.

For starters, the G.I. Joe spinoff film has the potential to be…