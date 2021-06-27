Because of job constraints, nearly 60% of UK workers believe they are “neglecting their health.”

Do you have a good handle on your health and work-life balance right now? Is everything out of whack?

According to an Aviva poll, nearly six out of ten (58%) UK workers believe they have been “neglecting their physical health” because they are too busy with work.

It’s perhaps unsurprising that the percentage of people who are perfectly content with their lives has declined from 67 percent in February 2020 to 57 percent in March, while the number of people expressing daily uneasiness has increased.

We’re probably not feeling our best right now, thanks to the pandemic’s continuous stress and adjustments, as well as the persistent undertone of worry. Fixing this isn’t easy, and employers bear a large share of the blame for failing to develop healthy frameworks.

Aviva discovered that, compared to 57 percent before the lockdowns, 61 percent of employees now believe their company is genuinely concerned about their well-being.

So, why are we still having trouble?

Permission to take care of you

Suzy Reading, a psychologist, speaker, and coach, says she’s witnessing a greater emphasis on workplace wellness, with more organizations offering workshops and methods. However, this does not imply that putting ideas into effect is simple. “Even when there is a message from the organization that it is OK to move away,” Reading adds, “people are still dealing with this concept of needing to be present, proving they are devoted and hard-working.”

What’s the true stumbling block?

Of course, your boss may be putting you under a lot of stress (in which case, that needs to be addressed). But could we have an honest look at what’s going on within ourselves? Are you reluctant to speak up? To admit you’re tired? Where does that need to be constantly striving and productive come from? Would the world end if you weren’t always going the extra mile?

“There is definitely a conflation with self-worth and productivity. You can give people 100 different practical tips, but until they feel it’s OK for them to do it, they’re not going to do any,” says Reading.

Reframe rest and self-care

This often ties into “the idea that rest. (This is a short article)