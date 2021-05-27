Because of a trait he shared with Princess Diana, Prince William was able to attract girls at school.

Prince William was a popular student when he was younger, which is somewhat unsurprising. After all, since the day he was born, he has been one of the world’s most famous princes. William, on the other hand, drew a lot of girls because of a quality he had with his mother, Princess Diana.

As a student, Prince William was well-liked.

William attended Eton College as a teenager, a prestigious boarding institution that has educated a slew of affluent and famous people. His brother, Prince Harry, also attended Eton, albeit an old classmate named Jim claimed that William fit in better than Harry.

Jim told The Cut, “William was really integrated.” “In your senior year, if you’re popular or well-liked by teachers and boys alike, you’ll be voted into the Eton society, which is known as ‘Pop,’ and you’ll get to choose your own waistcoat and wear special trousers. William was a Pop, so he was kind of like a homecoming king, but Harry wasn’t — I believe Harry had a harder time figuring things out.”

Because of his timidity, Prince William was able to attract girls at school.

In his wedding speech, Prince William made fun of Prince Harry’s musical abilities.

According to biographer Robert Jobson, William had a “shy” demeanor, which Diana also possessed. Diana was known as “Shy Di” among her friends.

In his book William And Kate : The Love Story, Jobson stated, “The timidity that many pundits and royal observers perceived in him was, according to some of William’s school mates, a winning trait when it came to seducing ladies.”

“In many respects, ‘William the bashful’ was a person he manufactured; a very good cover for a youngster who was growing in confidence every day,” the author continued.

William was well aware of his “shy” reputation, and once stated in an interview that he was not… This is a condensed version of the narrative. I hope you found it entertaining.