Because of a recent tweet, some fans believe Taylor Swift will release the “Red” Re-Records next.

Taylor Swift’s fans are speculating when she will release her next re-recorded album after she released two albums as a complete surprise in 2020. Swift began re-recording her first six albums as a way to regain her music masters, and on April 9, she released Fearless (Taylor’s Version), a re-recorded version of her 2008 album Fearless.

Swift fans had speculated that the singer-next songwriter’s album will be a re-recorded version of her 2014 album 1989. Swift’s recent post, though, has some fans believing that she may release a re-recording of her fan-favorite album Red.

Swift’s first six albums were released while she was signed to Big Machine Records. The singer signed with Universal Music Group after her contract with the company expired. Her new deal with Universal Music Group ensures that she retains ownership of her music masters.

Swift confirmed her plans to re-record her old albums after Scott Borchetta sold Big Machine Label Group to Scooter Braun in June 2019. Braun sold Swift’s masters to Shamrock Holdings, an investment fund, for more over $300 million in November 2020.

Swift remarked on Twitter, “I’ve recently begun re-recording my older work, and it’s already proven to be both exciting and creatively gratifying.” “I’ve got a lot of surprises in store for you. I want to thank you all for your continued support, and I can’t wait for you to hear what I’ve been working on.”

