Because a diet high in omega-3 has been linked to fewer migraines, here’s how to include more of it in your diet.

If you’re unfortunate enough to get migraines on a regular basis that make you want to curl up in a dark room and avoid all light and noise, you’ve probably already spent a significant amount of time Googling how to relieve them.

Unfortunately, there is no cure for migraines at this time, but new research reveals that consuming a diet high in omega-3 fatty acids may help reduce the frequency of migraines.

The modest study, which was published in the British Medical Journal (BMJ), comprised 182 patients who had migraines five to 20 days per month and discovered that eating more polyunsaturated fatty acids reduced the excruciating headaches by two to four each month.

Omega-3s have also been linked to lower blood pressure, improved heart health, and a reduction in depression and anxiety — but the problem is that our bodies can’t make them on their own.

As a result, we must ensure that we are getting enough of them through our food. Here are a few to think about…

Seek out fish.

According to the NHS, we should all eat two servings of fish every week, one of which should be oily. EPA and DHA — long-chain omega-3 fatty acids – are abundant in oily fish such as salmon, mackerel, anchovies, and sardines.

When you eat these types of fish, your body produces resolvins and protectins, which are marine fatty acid-derived chemicals. These vital substances can help to reduce chronic inflammation in the body, which is thought to be the root of many diseases and health problems, according to scientists.

Fatty fish does not have to be an expensive addition to your diet, since tinned versions can readily be added to salads and sandwiches.

a sprinkling of flaxseeds

You don’t have to consume seafood to get Omega-3 in your diet. While, EPA and DHA mainly come from animal foods, ALA is another kind that’s mostly found in plants.

Flaxseeds are a powerful plant-based source of ‘good’ fats that can deliver health benefits. They’re great stirred into porridge, added to smoothies or sprinkled onto a vegan power bowl.

Snack on walnuts

Walnuts.