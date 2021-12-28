Bebe Rexha Opens Up About Her Body Image Issues: ‘I Feel Embarrassed’ [Watch].

Bebe Rexha has addressed why she hasn’t been active on social media in terms of posting images and videos. According to the artist, she has been dealing with her weight.

“I know we’re all meant to be joyful and like, ‘Yay, it’s the holidays!,’ which I am ish,” the 32-year-old singer remarked in a TikTok video Monday, which was then uploaded on Twitter by a user.

“I believe I am at my heaviest weight ever. I recently weighed myself, and I’m not sure I want to share the results because I’m embarrassed “In the video, she explains everything. “It’s not only about that. I simply feel awful in my own skin, you know.” The singer went on to say that she didn’t post on social media as much last year because she didn’t feel good in her own skin.

“I think all of the body positivity that comes from me comes from a place of hurt or bewilderment about how to heal myself anymore or how to love myself,” she continued, before snapping, “This is the end of the video and I don’t even know what I’m saying anymore.”

Rexha isn’t the only artist to talk about her body image. She has previously discussed how people frequently body shame others and how numbers on a scale do not define someone.

“To be honest, just do you. Put on your bathing suit. Put that bikini on. Wear the bikini even if you gained those five pounds or lost too much weight, or if you have stretch marks,” Rexha stated on “The Kelly Clarkson Show.” “in the year 2019 “What does it matter? What does it matter? In ten years, you’ll look back and say, “Wow, I was so hot.”” In terms of work, Rexha recently appeared in the comedy film “Queenpins,” which was released on September 10. Gita Pullapilly and Aron Gaudet directed the film. Kristen Bell, Vince Vaughn, Joel McHale, and Kirby Howell-Baptiste also appeared in the film.