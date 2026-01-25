Beauty Embraces Nostalgia with Dewberry, Double Wear, and Rouge Noir

As the beauty industry continuously chases the new and innovative, this month has witnessed a refreshing shift towards nostalgia, with iconic products making a comeback. In an era dominated by micro-trends and quick releases, nostalgia has stepped into the spotlight, offering a sense of comfort and familiarity.

The Return of Timeless Classics

Among the standouts is The Body Shop’s revival of its beloved Dewberry range, Estée Lauder’s reformulation of its legendary Double Wear Stay-In-Place Foundation, and Chanel’s limited-edition Rouge Noir collection. These launches celebrate beauty’s past while hinting at a future rooted in timelessness.

Estée Lauder’s Double Wear Stay-In-Place Foundation, a favorite since its debut in 1997, is a prime example of this trend. Known for its ability to cover pigmentation and scarring while delivering long-lasting matte coverage, Double Wear has remained a beauty staple for nearly three decades. The reformulated version, launching on February 4th at £39.50, maintains the original’s beloved qualities while offering new enhancements. The updated formula features 60 shades, a modern finish that adapts to skin, a weightless feel, and 36-hour wear. Additionally, it offers improved hydration and oil control, thanks to ingredients like hyaluronic acid and niacinamide.

Meanwhile, The Body Shop’s return of Dewberry Perfume Oil taps into a more emotional kind of nostalgia. Originally launched in the 1990s, Dewberry evokes memories of teenage years, weekend shopping trips, and youthful adventures. For many, the scent is a comforting reminder of simpler times, and its re-release speaks not to chasing trends but honoring loyal customers’ emotional connections to the product.

Chanel’s Iconic Rouge Noir Collection

Chanel’s Rouge Noir collection takes nostalgia in a more chic direction, paying tribute to the iconic red nail polish created by Karl Lagerfeld for Chanel’s 1994-1995 autumn/winter show. Rouge Noir quickly became a cultural phenomenon, with stars like Madonna and Uma Thurman embracing the shade. Now, over three decades later, Chanel is extending the legendary color to a full collection, including mascara, eyeliner, lipsticks, and a brush set. The collection’s pièce de résistance is the Baume Essentiel Glow Stick in Cute, a mauve balm that elegantly nods to 90s beauty.

These nostalgic releases go beyond mere trend revival; they represent a deeper desire for comfort in an unpredictable world. As Millennials rediscover old favorites, Gen Z is encountering these products for the first time, intrigued by their enduring popularity. In an era of fast beauty, this return to lasting icons is a refreshing reminder of the value in timeless products.