BBC Viewers of Strictly believe they’ve figured out why Ugo Monye was kicked off.

Former rugby player Ugo Monye has been ousted from Strictly Come Dancing for the fourth time.

After sliding to the bottom of the rankings on Saturday night with just 20 points from the judges, the Question Of Sport team captain, 38, faced children’s TV personality Rhys Stephenson, 27, in the dance-off.

Ugo had returned to the program after a week off due to an old back ailment, and Silk Sonic had challenged him and his professional partner Oti Mabuse to a rumba to Leave The Door Open.

Week 5 scores, results, and dances on Strictly Come Dancing

After victories with Kelvin Fletcher in 2019 and Bill Bailey in 2020, his elimination puts an end to Oti’s chances of winning the BBC One show for the third time.

After they recreated their American smooth to Michael Buble’s I’ve Got The World On A String in the dance-off, the judges panel voted unanimously to save Rhys and his partner Nancy Xu.

Judi Love, a TV personality and comedian, missed Saturday night’s show after testing positive for Covid-19, but she will return next week after her self-isolation period expires.

Some observers believed that if Judi had competed, she would have lost to Ugo.

Sinead wrote on Twitter: “At the bottom, you’ll find Ugo and Rhys. Hmm… If Judi returns next week, I’m guessing she’ll be fired. Hmm…” A second person added: “This is the correct outcome. If she had participated, the dance-off would have most likely been between Judi and Ugo.” “Feel like it’s time for Ugo to go..if Judi had been competing tonight, imagine she would have been there as well,” Dorina commented. However, Vithun, a watcher, tweeted: “If Judi had danced this week, I doubt she would have gone home. She would have advanced to the dance-off and been rescued again since she was slated to do a cha cha cha, which has been statistically scored higher than the eliminated couple’s dance this year.” Stuart stated, ” “The end result is correct. Ugo had done everything he could, but it was time for him to leave.” “It was the right decision, but I’m so sad Ugo is leaving,” Eva tweeted. “I genuinely liked Ugo – perhaps more than Rhys altogether,” Niall said, “but the right couple left!” Ugo informed his co-host. “The summary has come to an end.”