BBC Viewers Criticize Celebrity Mastermind’s Controversial Episode

BBC Two’s Celebrity Mastermind sparked a backlash from viewers on January 12 after a contentious episode left many calling it “the worst 30 minutes in television history.” The episode featured a star-studded lineup with JLS singer JB Gill, comedian Susie McCabe, TV host Richie Anderson, and explorer Lucy Shepherd, but a series of controversial moments quickly soured the experience for many viewers.

Backlash Over Contestant Choices and Mistakes

One of the biggest sources of frustration was Susie McCabe’s decision to focus her specialist subject on the late UK Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher. This choice did not resonate well with some fans, leading to widespread criticism on social media. “A round on Thatcher (spits) and Richie Anderson as a ‘celebrity’… This could be the worst 30 mins in TV history!” one viewer posted on X. Another viewer echoed the sentiment: “Cannot bear to watch any more of #CelebMastermind… a round on Margaret Thatcher? Seriously?”

Adding to the discontent, JB Gill’s choice of the “Bad Boys” film franchise as his specialist subject also failed to impress many. But it was Richie Anderson’s pop culture blunder that truly sparked online outrage. Asked to name Mel B’s Spice Girls nickname, Anderson mistakenly replied “Abrupt Spice” instead of “Scary Spice.” Viewers were quick to point out the error, with one commenting, “Abrupt Spice? Good grief!” Another viewer found humor in the mix-up, declaring, “Abrupt Spice! Now that has made my day!”

Others were disheartened by Anderson’s overall performance. “The worst part of this ‘celebrity’ Mastermind is that Richie Anderson is the only one I recognise,” one viewer lamented. Despite these critical moments, the show continued, with Susie McCabe eventually winning the round with 18 points. JB Gill and Richie Anderson tied for second place with 13 points each.

The episode was the first of 2026, following the season opener on January 5. It featured a different set of celebrity contestants, including Traitors star Alexander Dragonetti, actress Janine Harouni, Dame Laura Davies, and Greg McHugh, with Harouni securing a total of 17 points and taking the win.

Celebrity Mastermind has aired on the BBC since 2002, originally as a special before becoming a regular series in 2003 under host John Humphrys. Clive Myrie took over as the current host in 2022. As of early 2025, the show has aired 23 seasons and more than 200 episodes, continuing to bring celebrity contestants into the iconic black chair for a battle of knowledge.