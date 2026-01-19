BBC to Produce Programs for YouTube in Groundbreaking Collaboration

The BBC is set to embark on a transformative partnership with YouTube, marking the first time the UK broadcaster will create exclusive content for the Google-owned platform. This move underscores the BBC’s strategic push to appeal to a younger audience amid increasing competition from global streaming services and YouTube’s own burgeoning dominance in the market.

Under the deal, which was first reported by The Financial Times, the BBC will produce tailor-made shows for YouTube that will also be available on its own iPlayer and Sounds platforms. These programs will be monetized through advertising when broadcast outside the UK, as part of the BBC’s plan to diversify its funding model, which has traditionally been reliant on the domestic licence fee.

YouTube Surpasses BBC in Viewership

This partnership comes as YouTube continues its rapid rise in popularity, particularly in the UK. In December 2025, the platform overtook the BBC in total viewership for the first time. According to BARB, the UK’s television audience ratings body, YouTube attracted nearly 51.9 million viewers across televisions, smartphones, and laptops during the month, edging out the BBC’s combined channels, which reached 50.8 million viewers.

The BBC, which has been exploring ways to expand its reach among younger generations, faces increasing pressure from both US-based streaming giants and YouTube, whose growth in the UK is reshaping the media landscape. The collaboration with YouTube represents a bold step in the BBC’s efforts to remain competitive in an increasingly fragmented media environment.

The deal highlights the challenges faced by traditional broadcasters like the BBC, which are struggling to maintain their audience share as global streaming platforms continue to gain traction. YouTube’s influence has been growing steadily, with its reach now surpassing that of long-established broadcasters in the UK, underscoring the shifting preferences of modern viewers.

As the BBC and YouTube explore this new era of collaboration, both platforms are expected to benefit from increased audience engagement and diversified revenue streams. The deal also sets a precedent for future partnerships between established media outlets and digital platforms, reflecting broader trends in the global media industry.