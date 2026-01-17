BBC Plans YouTube Originals as Digital Viewing Battle Intensifies

The BBC is preparing to produce original, digital-first programmes designed to premiere on YouTube in 2026, a move that would mark a major shift in strategy for the UK’s public service broadcaster as it confronts rapidly changing viewing habits and intensifying competition from global platforms.

People familiar with the plans say the deal could be announced as early as the week beginning January 17, 2026. Under the proposed arrangement, new BBC-commissioned shows would debut on YouTube, with the option for later availability on BBC iPlayer or BBC Sounds. The plans were first reported by the Financial Times and later corroborated by sources speaking to Deadline.

The initiative comes as the BBC faces growing pressure to reconnect with younger audiences, many of whom now spend more time on digital platforms than on traditional television. While the corporation has maintained a strong presence online through clips, trailers and news content, it has never before commissioned bespoke series specifically for YouTube.

Audience shift forces strategic rethink

The timing of the move is significant. In December 2025, YouTube surpassed the BBC in overall UK audience reach for the first time, according to data from ratings body Barb. YouTube attracted 51.9 million UK viewers during the month, compared with the BBC’s 50.8 million. The BBC continues to lead among viewers who watch for 15 minutes or longer and still dominates linear television, but the milestone was widely seen as symbolic of deeper structural change.

Media analyst Stephen Price described the shift as inevitable, pointing to the rapid spread of smart TVs that have made YouTube a default option in living rooms. He noted that the platform’s transition from a mobile-first service to a mainstream big-screen destination has accelerated changes across the entire media industry.

The BBC already commands a substantial audience on YouTube. Its main account, active for more than 20 years, has amassed 15.3 million subscribers and roughly 11.9 billion views, largely through short clips and trailers from programmes such as The Traitors. The BBC News channel, launched in 2006, has 19 million subscribers and 6.6 billion views, offering longer-form reporting and analysis.

Despite that scale, the new venture represents a clear pivot toward digital-first commissioning rather than repurposing existing broadcast content.

Funding, identity and regulation under scrutiny

Internally, the proposal has sparked debate. Some BBC staff have raised concerns that audiences may not always recognise BBC content when it appears on YouTube, potentially diluting the broadcaster’s identity. Others worry the partnership could deepen the influence of US technology companies, including Google, YouTube’s parent, over British media consumption.

Patricia Hidalgo, the BBC’s director of children and education, has been among the strongest advocates of expanding onto YouTube. She has argued that UK children are increasingly directed toward US-made content by platform algorithms, rather than programming that reflects British culture and values. Supporters of the move say digital distribution is now essential if the BBC is to remain relevant to younger generations.

The plans also raise sensitive questions about funding and the future of the licence fee. The BBC does not run advertising in the UK, but reports suggest it could monetise YouTube originals internationally, creating a potential new revenue stream. Critics, however, have questioned whether licence fee money should be used to produce content for a platform that does not require viewers to hold a licence.

Stephen Price warned that the arrangement could have wider implications, both for the licence fee’s purpose and for commercial broadcasters overseas, where BBC-funded content might compete directly with advertiser-backed channels.

The BBC has declined to comment on the financial structure of the deal or how any commercial arrangements would work. Some insiders have privately played down expectations of significant profit, suggesting the primary motivation is access to younger audiences rather than revenue generation.

The broadcaster is not alone in experimenting with YouTube. Channel 4 has already commissioned digital-only dramas and documentaries for the platform, and public service broadcasters across the UK are lobbying for greater prominence within YouTube’s recommendation systems, which they argue currently favour US creators and viral content.

Government interest is also growing. In a keynote speech at the Royal Television Society’s Cambridge Convention last September, culture secretary Lisa Nandy said legislation could be amended to ensure public service content is made more visible on platforms like YouTube. YouTube has described such proposals as premature, saying discussions with broadcasters are ongoing.

The BBC’s move reflects a broader shift across the media industry, as established broadcasters and presenters increasingly launch independent digital ventures. This week, BBC Radio 4 presenter Amol Rajan announced he was leaving the Today programme to establish his own content-creator company.

If finalised, the YouTube partnership would represent one of the most consequential changes to the BBC’s distribution strategy in decades. Whether it can balance financial pressures, regulatory scrutiny and its public service mission while operating inside a global digital platform remains uncertain. What is clear is that the BBC is preparing for a future in which digital-first broadcasting is no longer optional.