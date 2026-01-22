BBC Partners with YouTube to Boost Digital Content and Upskill Creators

The BBC and YouTube have announced a transformative partnership, signaling a major shift in their approach to engaging with younger, digital-first audiences. The collaboration focuses on enhancing YouTube programming and investing in the next generation of creators and producers. As part of the deal, content produced by the BBC for YouTube will also be made available on BBC iPlayer and BBC Sounds simultaneously, ensuring a seamless and timely offering for viewers.

The partnership will see the creation of targeted content for younger demographics, particularly UK children and young adults. Among the new offerings will be the launch of multiple channels designed to cater to diverse interests, including Deepwatch (w/t), which will feature both new and archival BBC documentaries, alongside seven new children’s channels. These will include The Epic Facts channel, which will showcase content from CBBC’s “Operation Ouch,” “Horrible Histories,” “Horrible Science,” and “Deadly 60.”

Additionally, the collaboration will expand the BBC’s presence on YouTube, with a focus on reaching audiences who do not typically engage with BBC programming. As part of the effort, new global channels will be launched, offering trusted news and real-time live story streams to a broader audience, while also promoting key BBC brands.

Creative Industry Investment and Upskilling Initiatives

Beyond content, the partnership includes a commitment to nurturing the next generation of British creators. The BBC and YouTube will jointly support the government’s Creative Industries Sector Plan, which will involve upskilling 150 media professionals. These participants will be invited to a series of workshops and events, spearheaded by the National Film and Television School (NFTS). The initiative will also feature an online training program and events hosted at BBC hubs across the UK.

Tim Davie, the outgoing director general of the BBC, emphasized the importance of this partnership in connecting with younger, digital-native audiences. “This collaboration takes us to the next level, with bold homegrown content and an unprecedented training program to empower the next generation of YouTube creators,” he stated. “Importantly, this partnership also opens new doors to BBC services like iPlayer and Sounds.”

Pedro Pina, Vice President of EMEA at YouTube, praised the initiative as an opportunity to adapt the BBC’s world-class content for a global, digital-first audience. He highlighted the training program as a significant investment in the UK’s creative pipeline, designed to empower British talent to become leaders in the global creator economy. “We are not just telling the stories of today; we are building the stage for the storytellers of tomorrow,” Pina said.