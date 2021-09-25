BBC One North West is about to undergo a major transformation.

Next month, BBC One North West will see a major shift that viewers have been clamoring for.

North West England and the Isle of Man are covered by BBC North West, which provides regional news programs.

Roger Johnson and Annabel Tiffin present BBC North West Tonight, which is broadcast from the BBC’s MediaCityUK offices and shares a studio with BBC Breakfast.

The shows air at 1.30 p.m. (as North West Today), 6.30 p.m. (as BBC News at Ten), and 10.30 p.m. (as BBC News at Ten) on weekdays.

On Saturday and Sunday evenings, shorter bulletins appear during BBC Breakfast and early evening bulletins.

Cheshire, Greater Manchester, Lancashire, Merseyside, northwestern Derbyshire, southern Cumbria, western North Yorkshire, western West Yorkshire, and the Isle of Man are all part of the BBC North West area.

And, starting next month, one of the most significant changes since it began broadcasting from Salford Quays studios in 2011 will be visible to viewers.

BBC North West shows will be shown in HD for the first time on October 21.

Regional BBC News broadcasts in Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland are already transmitted in high definition.

They will, however, be joined by the English regions of Cambridgeshire, Channel Islands, East, East Midlands, London, North East and Cumbria, North West, Oxfordshire, South, South East, South West, West Midlands, Yorks and Links, and Yorkshire beginning in October.

So, starting October 21, you won’t have to go to BBC in standard definition to see BBC North West news if you’re watching BBC One in HD.